Paul Kreizenbeck

Creature From the Black Lagoon

Paul Kreizenbeck
Paul Kreizenbeck
  • Save
Creature From the Black Lagoon halloween lagoon creature line texture illustration
Download color palette

Here's the creature for day 19 of Drawlloween.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Paul Kreizenbeck
Paul Kreizenbeck

More by Paul Kreizenbeck

View profile
    • Like