Shanghai UI/UX Designers Meetup October 21, 2015

http://www.meetup.com/Shanghai-UI-UX-Designers-Meetup/events/226040158/
We are excited to announce that we will be hosting the first Shanghai UI/UX Designers Meetup next Wednesday October 21st at 7:00pm at the People Squared office.
28 East Yu Yuan Road1st Floor, No. 3 Building, 28 East Yu Yuan Road, Jing'an District, 200031
We are excited to support new designers in their quest to improve their craft and provide opportunities for experienced designers to network, build relationships and share their expertise.
We hope to see you there!
- The Wiredcraft Team
The following is a tentative schedule for the first Meetup
19:00: Start Snacks and Mingle (Welcome Sign-In Sheet)
19:20: Zhdan Philippov from Readymag
19:40: Q&A for Zhdan
19:50: Lackar Zhao from Ark Design
20:10: Q&A for lackar
20:20 Lightning Talks
20:30: Job Opportunities
20:35: Goodbye and thank you to the sponsors
Please let us know if you are interested in speaking during the Lightning Talks!
Address:
Metro:
Jing'an Temple (Line 7, 2)