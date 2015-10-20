木白的天空

WAHL CLIPPER

Headquarters is located in sterling, Illinois, United States, the United States Wahl clipper Corp. in 1919 invented the world's first electric clippers. Has company of the wall has been in the United States, Germany, Hungary, Britain, China established a strong production and R & D base, become the most scale of beauty care tool manufacturers worldwide, its have global famous brands WAHL, Moser, ermila, Lister, SmartGroom etc. and distribution service network all over the world in over 160 countries and regions.

