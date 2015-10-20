wrowe

DailyUI 004 - Calculator

wrowe
wrowe
  • Save
DailyUI 004 - Calculator uidesign calculator 004 mobile ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Here's my dailyUI 004 calculator design. Gave the equal button a thumb-friendly size.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
wrowe
wrowe

More by wrowe

View profile
    • Like