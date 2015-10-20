Lokesh Dhakar

Daily UI 005 - App Icon

Lokesh Dhakar
Lokesh Dhakar
  • Save
Daily UI 005 - App Icon daily ui 005 icon app ui daily
Download color palette

Inspired by Pink Floyd's - Dark Side of the Moon.

5 down, 95 more to go in the Daily UI Challenge: http://dailyui.co/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Lokesh Dhakar
Lokesh Dhakar

More by Lokesh Dhakar

View profile
    • Like