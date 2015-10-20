Sevaan Franks 🦊

Zoom-Level Feedback Indicator

Zoom-Level Feedback Indicator
I keyboard zoom into pages a lot, and never have any feedback on what my zoom level is at. I thought I'd quickly fix that by showing a zoom-level indicator overlaid on the page.

More information and ideas in Bug 1215638.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
