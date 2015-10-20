Johnnie Gomez

Day 5 — App Icon

Day #005 in the Daily UI Challenge. App Icon.

First time I tried one of these. Difficult with so many different things out there. Some are flat, some are super detailed. I went for an intermediate.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
