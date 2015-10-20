Meni Chatzipanagiotou

Tortoise

Tortoise hand drawn botanical home nature graphic art drawing illustration animal birds tortoise
Tortoise - ''Home is where I am. I am where home is.''
All work is done with a single pen on paper.

Find my new Ink Illustrations Project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/26530775/Ink-Illustrations-2015

