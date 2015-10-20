Leslie Olson

WIP Snapshot - C & C MPLS

WIP Snapshot - C & C MPLS north star minneapolis crafts distillery cocktails winter poster
Started this kind of a while ago, trying to find time to wrap it up for a winter event. The floral embellishments are junipers, as the event involves a decent amount of gin. Some bits left to fix, and we all know it's not actually going to be printed in copper foil.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
