Geoff Olegario

Never. Not even for a second.

Geoff Olegario
Geoff Olegario
  • Save
Never. Not even for a second. hustle lettering typography
Download color palette

An exercise to work on my anchor handles.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Geoff Olegario
Geoff Olegario

More by Geoff Olegario

View profile
    • Like