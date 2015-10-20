Thank You Ann

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A big shout-out to a true role model and one of my favourite graphic designers, @Ann Lu ! Thank you so much for inviting me to dribbble.
It's been quiet with you away in San Francisco, so I decided to create this as an SF x TO illustration. I wouldn't have been able to complete this without your patience in teaching me Illustrator. Hope to see you soon!! ^_^
Really excited as this is my first-ever finished illustration, comments and criticism are appreciated!