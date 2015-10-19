Nguyen Tran Kien

My Avatar.

Nguyen Tran Kien
Nguyen Tran Kien
  • Save
My Avatar. avatar keyframe chill character animation motto
Download color palette

Having fun on a Sunday animating my avatar with my motto: “Life’s Long. Just Chill “ ^^

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Nguyen Tran Kien
Nguyen Tran Kien

More by Nguyen Tran Kien

View profile
    • Like