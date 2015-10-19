Alex Miller

Éternel Logo Refresh

While updating the icons for Éternel, I found myself inspecting the logo. Not much later I was in Illustrator cooking up concepts. I went with this minimalist interpretation of an infinity symbol.

See the old logo here.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
