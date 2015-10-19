Lokesh Dhakar

Daily UI 004 v2 - Calculator

Lokesh Dhakar
Lokesh Dhakar
  • Save
Daily UI 004 v2 - Calculator daily ui 004 calculator dailyui
Download color palette

Lightened and 'chromed' edition of my previous shot.

706074dac3d4f3e32b26447cb9e11775
Rebound of
Daily UI 004 - Calculator
By Lokesh Dhakar
View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Lokesh Dhakar
Lokesh Dhakar

More by Lokesh Dhakar

View profile
    • Like