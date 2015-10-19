Ben Mettler

Daily UI 005

Ben Mettler
Ben Mettler
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI 005 005 daily ui app icon
Download color palette

Here is submission number five for the daily UI challenge of creating an app icon. I'm still a novice when it comes to icon design so let me know what you think.

Join the challenge here: http://dailyui.co/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Ben Mettler
Ben Mettler
Digital Experience Creator
Hire Me

More by Ben Mettler

View profile
    • Like