Tiffany Lo

Day Journal for Hermits

Tiffany Lo
Tiffany Lo
  • Save
Day Journal for Hermits visualization clean calm user interface
Download color palette

Inspired by the subculture of hermits (people who live in solitude to focus away from the busyness of society and find spiritual enlightenment), the idea is to track time and personal improvement through a simple interface. Each bar represents the span of a day divided by the aspects of self at focus. There's no metric time reference here, because a hermit doesn't need to synchronize with society and instead, the day is viewed as a holistic unit portioned by phases rather than rigid blocks of metric time.

Any feedback on the interactions would be much appreciated! Live Prototype

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Tiffany Lo
Tiffany Lo

More by Tiffany Lo

View profile
    • Like