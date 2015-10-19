Day Journal for Hermits

Inspired by the subculture of hermits (people who live in solitude to focus away from the busyness of society and find spiritual enlightenment), the idea is to track time and personal improvement through a simple interface. Each bar represents the span of a day divided by the aspects of self at focus. There's no metric time reference here, because a hermit doesn't need to synchronize with society and instead, the day is viewed as a holistic unit portioned by phases rather than rigid blocks of metric time.

Any feedback on the interactions would be much appreciated! Live Prototype