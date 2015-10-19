Connor Blacksher

Manslaughter Review

Connor Blacksher
Connor Blacksher
Manslaughter Review
One direction for a lit journal logo where the emphasis is on crime and mystery. One of the directives was to "not make the logo too scary, and let the stories provide the mood".

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Connor Blacksher
Connor Blacksher

