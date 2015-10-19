Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎

Journey logo (white background)

Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎
Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎
  • Save
Journey logo (white background) logo
Download color palette

Journey is an app that allows you to instantly know when you’ll arrive at home, work, and other favorite destinations. Let me know if you feel the logo matches my description of the app!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎
Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Patrick Adiaheno ✌︎

View profile
    • Like