Mark Crosby

Ajax Update

Mark Crosby
Mark Crosby
  • Save
Ajax Update crest football soccer logo sports
Download color palette

Aside from the plume, I wasn't completely satisfied with my Ajax concept. I've done some streamlining that I hope fixed the problems I was seeing.

77856a21f0c97bd6449da80b3d465bef
Rebound of
Ajax on red
By Mark Crosby
View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Mark Crosby
Mark Crosby

More by Mark Crosby

View profile
    • Like