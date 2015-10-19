justyna stasik

Free Halloween Icon Set

Free Halloween Icon Set spooky pumpkin spider vampire skull zombie halloween set icon icons freebie free
Boo!
Dear dribbblers,
I made halloween icon set,
it's scary,
it contains Frankenstein, Count Dracula and Skulls,
IT'S FREE.

Check out the whole project on my Behance
You can get the icons from The Noun Project

Enjoy and don't get yourself killed! muahaha.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
