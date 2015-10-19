Days Since Last Chimp Attack

I made this graphic for the National Zoo in Washington D.C., where vicious chimpanzee maulings occur fairly often. It simultaneously raises awareness of the frequency and severity of chimp-on-child violence for visitors, and encourages zoo staff to continue subduing and suppressing the beasts.

While the zoo declined to use my graphic, claiming my information about chimp attacks was "woefully and treasonously incorrect," I still think I did a superb job (especially with my muted color palette) of capturing the simple, quiet ferocity of our simian cousins.