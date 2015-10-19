Days Since Last Chimp Attack

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I made this graphic for the National Zoo in Washington D.C., where vicious chimpanzee maulings occur fairly often. It simultaneously raises awareness of the frequency and severity of chimp-on-child violence for visitors, and encourages zoo staff to continue subduing and suppressing the beasts.
While the zoo declined to use my graphic, claiming my information about chimp attacks was "woefully and treasonously incorrect," I still think I did a superb job (especially with my muted color palette) of capturing the simple, quiet ferocity of our simian cousins.