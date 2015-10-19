The Boy Fort Recycling Program

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Climate change is the most pressing issue facing mankind today. The Boy Fort has worked tirelessly, since 2013, to raise awareness of climate change by applying green face masks every night of the week, taking pictures of ourselves, and not sharing those photos with anyone.
This design was part of the Boy Fort's campaign to curb climate change by hoarding cardboard boxes in our laundry room.
Since this campaign began, worldwide cardboard box consumption, specifically in The Boy Fort, has fallen 35% :-)