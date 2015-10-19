Bohnna Chhim

HELLO.

HELLO. hulk calculator ui dailyui
#004 for DailyUI: Calculator.

0 and = are very commonly used, so why not make them a tad bigger and easier to press for both lefties and righties?

+1 if you remember doing this in school.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
