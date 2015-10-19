Rahmad Kurniawan

The Butcher • Hargers meat

The Butcher • Hargers meat butchery logo design branding logo design concept logo design branding illustration graphic brand logo butcher vintage retro classic
The Butcher, classic logo for Hargers meat Angola, Indiana. Need vintage logo for your project? Share us the detail to studio@roompoetliar.com
