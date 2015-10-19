Guilherme Schmitt

005 • Flag App Icon

Guilherme Schmitt
Guilherme Schmitt
005 • Flag App Icon
Unused flag app icon.

Created as part of the Daily UI Challenge http://dailyui.co
#dailyui #005

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Guilherme Schmitt
Guilherme Schmitt

