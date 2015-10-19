Tessa Sainz

Bamboo Serving Board Art Project Proposal

Bamboo Serving Board Art Project Proposal layout page proposal fish art
A proposal sheet illustrating the end products and outlining the details in text. It also has variations down at the bottom, in different sizes and colors. Created for an art project consisting of 288 bamboo fish that would benefit a wetlands conservation non-profit in Oregon.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
