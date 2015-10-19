Patrick Cummings

Moran's Pub

Moran's Pub is in the midst of rebranding themselves as a soccer pub and part of the process was creating a new logo for the bar that embraced the sport and the city of South Milwaukee.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
