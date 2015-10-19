🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building. 1942 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, Michigan. Built in 1897.
The GAR Building was constructed to be a meeting space for Grand Army of the Republic (a fraternal organization composed of Union Army, Union Navy, Marines, and U.S. Revenue Cutter Service members who served in the Civil War) activities. The cost of building the structure was split between the GAR and the city of Detroit. As membership dwindled into the 1930’s, the GAR vacated the property and the building was taken over by the city. The building was again vacated in the early 1970’s. The building was bought up in 2011 and is now being renovated and used as office space and a restaurant.