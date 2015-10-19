Eddy Gann

Game Center day 5 005 dice game game center icon iphone ios dailyui
Day 5: App Icon

The Game Center icon has been a skid mark on the underpants of iOS since iOS 7. I feel like it could be so much better. This is what I would replace it with if it were up to me.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
