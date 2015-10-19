🖤🌴 Skeletal Bay🌴🖤

Slay

Slay lettering funky bold design orange slay hand drawn type typography 70s disco hand lettering
Another piece from my 365 Days of Lettering project, which can be viewed at www.neworleansguy.tumblr.com or on instagram at www.instagram.com/jamesmichaelc.

I was listening to disco all day. So yeah.

