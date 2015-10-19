Huy Hong

HH Isometric Personal Branding Logo + variants

Huy Hong
Huy Hong
  • Save
HH Isometric Personal Branding Logo + variants logo personal brand isometric letters h
Download color palette

Was experimenting with an isometric approach to my initials, HH, and came up with this after futzing with a variety of angles.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Huy Hong
Huy Hong

More by Huy Hong

View profile
    • Like