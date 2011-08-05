Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)

Smashing Cat

Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)
Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)
  • Save
Smashing Cat smashing illustration
Download color palette

A Smashing Cat, illustrated by @mintran for the Smashing Book 1.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)
Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)

More by Smashing Magazine (Vitaly Friedman)

View profile
    • Like