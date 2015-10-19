It’s a pain to unlock layers. Illustrator has a handy keyboard shortcut but Sketch doesn’t. So we made a plugin to unlock all layers on the current artboard using ⌘⌥L

Download the plugin:

https://github.com/truthlabs/sketch-unlock-all-layers

Read more on Medium:

https://medium.com/truth-labs/sketch-plugin-unlock-all-layers-1ff9252f0689