Barrington Russell

Marble Church

Barrington Russell
Barrington Russell
  • Save
Marble Church 3d architecture building lowpoly low-poly church blender sss marble
Download color palette

Playing with subsurface scattering in Blender. Whipped up this quick church as an experiment.

You can see a lot more of my stuff on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelopoco/ or twitter: https://twitter.com/thelopoco

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Barrington Russell
Barrington Russell

More by Barrington Russell

View profile
    • Like