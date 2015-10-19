Rafael Viana

Daly UI Day 2 - Credit Card Checkout

Daly UI Day 2 - Credit Card Checkout 002 day daily widget flat interface user form checkout card credit
I've been away these days but here it is. I tried something simple and clean with useful informations like type of card and total amount to pay.

#dailyui #002

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
