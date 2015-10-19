Alex Paxton

Dear MUNI

Dear MUNI
Spent a lot of time staring at MUNI signage lately, something seemed off. I am sure there was much deliberation over this decision when these were initially designed, but I can't wrap my head around the rationale to have mismatched letters.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
