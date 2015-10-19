Jordan Blahnik

Culture Of Cult WIP | Sneak Peek

Jordan Blahnik
Jordan Blahnik
  • Save
Culture Of Cult WIP | Sneak Peek star wars darth vader culture of cult michigan marquette concept illustration
Download color palette

A little Sneak Peek at the poster I'm working on for the Culture of Cult show in Marquette, Michigan. This show titled "The Art of Force" is going to be sick! Artists and designers from all over, creating some amazing work for the Star Wars show in November, and I'm stoked to be a part of it!

Jordan Blahnik
Jordan Blahnik
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jordan Blahnik

View profile
    • Like