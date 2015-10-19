Sarah Rose Andrew

Pollinate Logo Mark Geometry

Sarah Rose Andrew
Sarah Rose Andrew
  • Save
Pollinate Logo Mark Geometry branding gradient circle triangle hummingbird geometry mark logo pollinate
Download color palette

A visual explanation of how we balanced the geometry and anatomy of the hummingbird logomark for Pollinate.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Sarah Rose Andrew
Sarah Rose Andrew

More by Sarah Rose Andrew

View profile
    • Like