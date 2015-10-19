Peter J. Hart

ChandlerBlvd Logo

Peter J. Hart
Peter J. Hart
  • Save
ChandlerBlvd Logo logo icon
Download color palette

Downtown Chandler, Arizona is lined with these style lanterns. I "digitized" it to be the logo of ChandlerBlvd, an online representation of the physical community of Chandler.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Peter J. Hart
Peter J. Hart

More by Peter J. Hart

View profile
    • Like