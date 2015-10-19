Guichan

Guichan
Guichan
Possible Logo
Playing around with some possible designs for our own logo. Thoughts and feedback aprreciated;

- Colours?
- Does it Catch the eye?
- Recommendations?

I will most likely be adding some more options as this is an initial mashup. Larger views are on our other shots

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
