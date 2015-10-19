Rafal Ziolek

App Icon - daily UI #005

Rafal Ziolek
Rafal Ziolek
Hire Me
  • Save
App Icon - daily UI #005 application flat ios icon app 005 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 5 of daily UI. Made an icon for currency exchange app :). Press "L" if you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Rafal Ziolek
Rafal Ziolek
Making healthcare experience more human at Docplanner
Hire Me

More by Rafal Ziolek

View profile
    • Like