Herocrate Banner Illustration

Herocrate Banner Illustration comic illustration banner herocrate groot wolverine dc batman marvel
Part of a banner illustration I did for Herocrates Comikaze booth, see the full project here http://www.scottneilsonconcepts.com/Herocrate-Villaincrate

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
    • Like