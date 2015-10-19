Miriam Castillo

Be-Bop 'N' Beauty

Miriam Castillo
Miriam Castillo
  • Save
Be-Bop 'N' Beauty make up makeup poster beauty 50 diner 50s 1950s vintage retro
Download color palette

One concept for a poster for a 1950's inspired event at Dillard's.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Miriam Castillo
Miriam Castillo

More by Miriam Castillo

View profile
    • Like