Jennifer Pace Duran

Book Collection No. 2

Jennifer Pace Duran
Jennifer Pace Duran
  • Save
Book Collection No. 2 design books hand lettering illustration sketch
Download color palette

New side project – draw a quick sketch of each book in my bookshelves. Goal is not to spend more than 30 minutes sketching and digitizing the illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Jennifer Pace Duran
Jennifer Pace Duran

More by Jennifer Pace Duran

View profile
    • Like