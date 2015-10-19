Meng To

iOS 9 GUI iPad

iOS 9 GUI iPad
After designing hundreds of icons, screens and UI elements, this completes the iOS 9 UI Kit. It has the new iPad Pro device and the keyboards in landscape.

https://designcode.io/ios9-ipad

I didn't use anything else than Sketch, so it's all native and in vector. As I'm working on new contents for my book, I try to practice what I teach, so expect a lot of new tutorials/guides soon!

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
