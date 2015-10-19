Michael Green

App Icon - #DailyUI 005

Michael Green
Michael Green
  • Save
App Icon - #DailyUI 005 field notes draplin ddc icon app 005 dailyui
Download color palette

DailyUI 005 - App Icon

I am a big fan of Aaron Draplin and Field Notes. Ever since I saw Moleskine come up with an app and a digital way to take notes, I've been waiting for Draplin to make some snarky back handed Field Notes App to make fun of it.

Today as I was staring down at my notebook, “Shelterwood” Edition - Spring 2014 if you want to get specific, trying to figure out what App icon to make, it hit me.

So I started with a famous Draplin poster design as the back-drop and put a simplified Field Notes shape on top. Simples as that.

Thick lines, Futura, bold colors...Draplin is the man.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Michael Green
Michael Green

More by Michael Green

View profile
    • Like