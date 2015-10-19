App Icon - #DailyUI 005

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DailyUI 005 - App Icon
I am a big fan of Aaron Draplin and Field Notes. Ever since I saw Moleskine come up with an app and a digital way to take notes, I've been waiting for Draplin to make some snarky back handed Field Notes App to make fun of it.
Today as I was staring down at my notebook, “Shelterwood” Edition - Spring 2014 if you want to get specific, trying to figure out what App icon to make, it hit me.
So I started with a famous Draplin poster design as the back-drop and put a simplified Field Notes shape on top. Simples as that.
Thick lines, Futura, bold colors...Draplin is the man.