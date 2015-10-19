App Icon - #DailyUI 005

DailyUI 005 - App Icon

I am a big fan of Aaron Draplin and Field Notes. Ever since I saw Moleskine come up with an app and a digital way to take notes, I've been waiting for Draplin to make some snarky back handed Field Notes App to make fun of it.

Today as I was staring down at my notebook, “Shelterwood” Edition - Spring 2014 if you want to get specific, trying to figure out what App icon to make, it hit me.

So I started with a famous Draplin poster design as the back-drop and put a simplified Field Notes shape on top. Simples as that.

Thick lines, Futura, bold colors...Draplin is the man.