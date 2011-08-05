TinchyRobot

Notepaper Free PSD

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Notepaper Free PSD paper blue tac lined paper simple clean modern cool stationery office stuck free free file free psd script
Download color palette

Heres a nice little freebie for you to use in your next web project, get the fully layered psd here: http://www.freebiepixels.com/resources/note-paper-notice-box/

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like