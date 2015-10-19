Kyle Barrett

Chasing Cars

Kyle Barrett
Kyle Barrett
Hire Me
  • Save
Chasing Cars type handwriting sleeping at last cover
Download color palette

Here's another cover in the "Covers Vol. 2" series. Fun fact: this one was created in about 30 minutes after SAL found out this song was running on the next episode of Grey's Anatomy. This one's from April as well.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
Kyle Barrett
Kyle Barrett
Visual Design from the Midwest
Hire Me

More by Kyle Barrett

View profile
    • Like