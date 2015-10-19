Kyle Barrett

Today Has Been O.K.

Been a while since I posted, so here's the first cover in the "Covers Vol. 2" series for Sleeping at Last (this one is from back in April). Been doing these for almost two years for Ryan and we've worked on keeping the style consistent throughout. Always enjoy working on these and seeing my handwriting on music services.

Photo background built on an image from Death to the Stock Photo.

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
