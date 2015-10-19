Simon Sok

TYPO PINS: BYE O'CLOCK (PACKAGING)

Whenever someone asks for the time, show them this pin. It's bye o'clock, 666, adios, finito, seeya never.

http://typopins.bigcartel.com/

This pin is perfect on denim jackets, overalls, totes, backpacks, or hats.

-1.2" enamel pin
-Rubber pin backing

Made in the USA.

By Simon Sok
Posted on Oct 19, 2015
